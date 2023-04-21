QUINICY — Kohl Wholesale celebrated its 150th anniversary Thursday as it hosted its annual Spring Food Show.
“It’s a big milestone in our opinion. You know we’ve been around 150 years in the town of Quincy,” said Andrew Romano, director of marketing for Kohl Wholesale. “We’ve supported Quincy for 150 years and to us the focus needed to be on the 150 years.”
This year more than 150 vendors showcased their products. Romano expected more than 1,500 people to come through the showfloor despite the rainy weather.
Multiple vendors said they were excited to help celebrate Kohl Wholesale’s 150th anniversary.
Barry Woodson is a region salesmanager for Ajinomoto Food and has been working alongside Kohl Wholesale for 25 years. He joked he helped Kohl Wholesale celebrate their 125th anniversary as well.
“As times have changed they’ve made the changes,” Woodson said. “I tell you, what I truly like about this company is when they started making the decision to make changes to their model and update things they came to manufacturers, like myself, and asked ‘we’re thinking about doing this’ what’s your perspective on that, how does that affect you?
“So, they didn’t just make all these wholesale changes, they actually asked for vendor feedback and I thought that was incredible.”
Tom Potocmjak is a territory sales manager of Bakebush Brothers and admits Kohl Wholesale puts on his favorite show. He says it starts with it being a family owned business.
“It’s incredible for a family owned company to be into 150 years, I think they’re into their sixth generation now," Potocmjak said. “We’re a family owned company we’re closing in on 100 in two years. The odds of a family owned company staying in business into a third, fourth, fifth generation is really hard to happen. And I think it’s really cool.”
Cindy Oswald, the account executive of Simplot, said the treatment from Kohl’s is like no other.
“You don’t see independent distributors that have been around for 150 years, it’s an anomaly,” Oswald said. “To see it and the way they treat their vendors, their customers and employees, it’s great to be part of the Kohl’s family.”
Romano said the vendors travel from Illinois, Missouri and Iowa to be a part of the food show. Customers travel from the 250-300 mile radius that Kohl Wholesale distributes to.
He adds that the continued support shows that the company is doing something right.
“Taking care of the customer and taking care of our suppliers, I think what you’ll find with Kohl Wholesale is that we help bring two sides together and we do it well,” Romano said.
Vendors echoed him saying they enjoy coming to Quincy to experience the show.
“This is one of the greatest shows to come to,” explained Woodson. “First of all, I’ve never seen another show where they bring sandwiches, chips and drinks to the vendors because we’re busy all day, we don’t have time to eat anything.”
“The other thing is I’ve never seen anybody start with the national anthem. To me it’s just a great rural community who just embraces values and I love that, it’s my favorite show to come to.”
Potocmjak agrees. “They always put on a great show and their customers are always enthusiastic about coming here.”
Another important aspect is it’s also an opportunity for the vendors to showcase their products in a way they wouldn’t be able to otherwise.
“You’re actually able to get out and show products,” explained Oswald. “They can see it on the order guide, what they can’t do is taste it.”
“We get a chance to see customers, we get a chance to show new items, we get a chance to show things that makes sense to the customer and help them,” sPotocmjak said.
“I’m going to see hundreds of different customers today,” Woodson said. “I can't make that many calls in a week. So, this is my opportunity to talk to a huge variety of customers and get actual feedback and help sell my product through Kohl Wholesale.”
Kohl Wholesale started hosting the food shows in the '80s and Romano says the company looks forward to continuing the tradition for the next 150 plus years.
“It’s just a great place and time for people to get together face to face, eat a lot of food, and enjoy what everyone has here,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.