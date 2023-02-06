DURHAM, Ill. — A LaHarpe coupe was killed Saturday in an apparent ice fishing accident.
Sean D. Chaney, 52, and Dawn A. Chaney, 50, died at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department said Hancock County 911 received a report of two people in the water from an ice fishing accident at 3:44 p.m. on a rural pond near Durham.
Emergency crews arrived on scene and within minutes the Chaneys were pulled from the water and life saving measures were started. Both were taken to Great River where life saving measures were attempted for several hours.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Assisting at the scene were the Dallas City Police Department, the Dallas Rural Fire Protection District, the LaHarpe Police Department, Nauvoo Ambulance, Air Evac and MedForce.
