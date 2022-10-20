QUINCY — Circuit Judge Amy Lannerd is moving to the appellate court.
Lannerd, an at-large judge in the Eighth Judicial Circuit, which includes Adams County, was assigned as an appellate court justice in the Fourth District.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — Circuit Judge Amy Lannerd is moving to the appellate court.
Lannerd, an at-large judge in the Eighth Judicial Circuit, which includes Adams County, was assigned as an appellate court justice in the Fourth District.
The Illinois Supreme Court announced Thursday that she has been assigned to fill the vacancy created by Justice John Turner not seeking retention. The assignment is effective Dec. 5 through Dec. 2, 2024.
“Judge Lannerd is a bright, hardworking community minded person who is highly respected by her colleagues and the legal community,” Justice Lisa Holder White said. “She has extensive experience in the law and has handled a multitude of different types of cases since taking the bench in 2016. Undoubtedly, she will be an excellent addition to the appellate court.”
Lannerd was appointed to the bench in 2016, and she won election in 2018. Prior to this she worked in private practice as a partner at Lewis, Longlett & Lannerd, LLC.
“I am humbled to receive this assignment,” Lannerd said. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Justice Holder White and the Illinois Supreme Court for granting me this opportunity. I am honored to be able to serve the citizens of the Fourth District Appellate Court.”
Judge Lannerd is a member of the Illinois Supreme Court Pretrial Implementation Task Force Communications Subcommittee and has served a variety of roles in the 2020 and 2022 Educational Conferences, including as a presenter on the topics of Bankruptcy for Civil and Family Law Judges, Virtual Court Proceedings and Strategies for Improving Court Performance.
Judge Lannerd earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Arizona and her Juris Doctor from the University of Denver Law School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.