QUINCY — The newest justice on the Fourth District Appellate Court is ready to get to work.
"It is an opportunity of a lifetime," said Justice Amy Lannerd after taking the oath of office Monday. "It gives me an opportunity to utilize different skills, and the opportunity to review cases.
"I always think about it as a sports fan. Trial court judges call balls and strikes. As an appellate court justice, we're instant replay."
lllinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White administered the oath to Lannerd in a packed courtroom in the Adams County Courthouse.
Lannerd believes her experience with mediation in private practice will come in handy when deliberating cases with other justices.
"I feel it's important that we have respectable debate, so that we can explore different sides of each issue," she said. "And I think that will help us develop the best option that we can."
The Illinois Supreme Court announced Oct. 20 that she has been assigned to fill the vacancy created by Justice John Turner not seeking retention. The assignment is effective through Dec. 2, 2024.
Lannerd was appointed to the bench in 2016, and she won election to the at-large seat in 2018. Prior to this she worked in private practice as a partner at Lewis, Longlett & Lannerd, LLC.
Offering comments during the ceremony, her father, John Longett, who she practiced law with, noted how he has never been able to appear before her, but he has heard from others about her "good judicial temperament," as well as knowing how seriously she takes her responsibilities as a judge.
"During my career, I've had the privilege to practice before a lot of great judges in the Eighth Judicial Circuit," Longett said. "Amy, I think you are one of those great judges, and I know you're going to make a great appellate justice"
Chief Judge Frank McCartney said the Supreme Court hit a homerun when they named Lannerd to the appellate court.
"I'll occasionally have people ask what makes a good judge," McCartney said. "I always say judicial temperament, the ability to communicate, ethical both personal and professional, courage being able to do what the law requires even though it may not be a popular decision, integrity, work ethic, experience in the law, and I think real life experience is a must.
"Each and every one of these traits, Amy possesses times 10."
Though Lannerd will travel to Springfield for court business as needed, her office will be based in Quincy.
"They will establish chambers, so I will be here and other than a few times a month we have to travel to Springfield, I will still be here locally," she said.
