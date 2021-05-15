QUINCY — Not having a ceremony last year for National Peace Officer Memorial Day was understandable to Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley, but he believes recognizing it each year is vital for law enforcement officers.
“It’s not only to recognize those who have died in the line of duty but to reinforce to our officers of the inherent dangers to the profession, the need to keep sharp, so you can go home to your families every day,” Copley said.
Law enforcement officers from various agencies commemorated National Peace Officer Memorial Day Friday outside Quincy Police headquarters, 530 Broadway. It is the first year the ceremony was held at the department’s new home, which features a memorial to five the Quincy Police officers who died in the line of duty.
The Quincy Police Department’s Honor Guard lowered flags to half-staff as officers saluted as taps sounded from Jeff Schuecking.
In 2020, 362 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty. Of those, 234 died from COVID-19, 59 from criminal attack and 33 from traffic crashes. If COVID-19 was not a factor, there would have been 128 officer deaths, which would have been the lowest since 1959.
“I was first happy to see only 128 line-of-duty deaths once you take away COVID, but then once you dive into the numbers and seeing the higher percentage of them that are being murdered, it’s startling,” Copley said. “I don’t know what it’s going to take to change that. It’s not acceptable.”
Copley believes law enforcement in general is being targeted and attacked on all fronts. Though not mentioned specifically Friday, law enforcement reform adopted in Illinois earlier this year has been highlighted by many law enforcement group as an attack on police.
“Do not take what I am saying to mean that I do not feel that there is a need for change in policing as well as the entire criminal justice system,” he said. “Law enforcement, the front line and an important piece of the criminal justice system, must be constantly scrutinized and changed as necessary, but that change must be reasonable.
“I have to say that I haven’t seen a lot of reason in much of what is coming.”
At noon, police and emergency service personnel were treated to a cookout sponsored by Servpro of Quincy, Heartland Coca-Cola and Otto Vending Service as part of Police Appreciation Week.
Tom Maguire, owner of Servpro of Quincy, said his company has sponsored the event for the last six years.
“I was a paramedic for 13 years so I always like to give back to these guys so every year during the police week we do a barbecue for them,” Maguire said.
Erik Dolieslager, market development manager for Heartland Coca-Cola, said an honoring principle at Heartland Coca-Cola is to do unto others as you would have them do unto you and be a “positive influence and active participant” in the communities it operates.
Staff Writer Drew Zimmerman contributed to this report.