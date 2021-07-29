QUINCY — Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Keck knows that domestic violence cases can be difficult to investigate and prosecute.
“The victims are often completely traumatized by a person who is supposed to love and protect them. They don’t always cooperate, and they often need more support than most,” Keck said.
Keck described how Sgt. Brad Waddill’s work and compassion in a recent domestic violence case helped lead to a conviction.
“Waddill met with the victim and did not allow this case to slip through the cracks,” Keck said. “He got a very complete statement from her, obtained numerous pieces of evidence, despite the fact that this had occurred months and years prior to the report.”
“The incident (the victim) described to me brought it to a reality,” Waddill said. “Even though it was several years old, it was just something she needed help, and she didn’t know where to get it.
Waddill of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department was one of 10 law enforcement officers recognized with a State’s Attorney Challenge Coin Wednesday at the Adams County Courthouse.
State’s Attorney Gary Farha said the program was started to recognize law enforcement officers who go above and beyond on the job.
“I think our community appreciates the efforts of law enforcement,” he said. “I know our office does, and I am proud to serve with all the men and women that we encounter in Adams County.”
Also recognized were:
• Detective Adam Gibson of the Quincy Police Department for his role in the Steven Gavin case and his work in a financial exploitation case where the victim’s entire life savings was stolen.
• Sgt. James Brown of the Quincy Police Department for his dedication for the protection of children and the community.
• Detective Kevin Taute of the Quincy Police Department for his work on a domestic violence case where the victim died before the case could go to trial. The defendant in the case pled guilty.
• Detective Nick Eddy of the Quincy Police Department for his technical assistance in many cases.
• Inspector Justin Ebbing of the Quincy Police Department and the West Central Illinois Task Force for his work in several cases that have been completed by the Task Force.
• Sgt. Nick Hiland of the Quincy Police Department for his involvement in a drug trafficking investigation involving multiple agencies that shut down a major pipeline.
• Court Security Supervisor Donna Goehl of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department for all of her responsibilities, including making sure witnesses are served subpoenas, serving orders of protection and arranging for bringing those with warrants in other counties are brought to Adams County.
• Correctional Officer Kevin Venvertloh of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department for his consistent excellent service in the jail.
• Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Eidson of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department for being a leader in DUI and traffic enforcement.
Those recognized were selected from nominations and votes from the state’s attorney’s office staff.
Waddill reiterated that many officers would have stepped up to help the victim out in his case.
“There’s a lot of good officers at QPD and Adams County that would have stepped up and did the same thing I did,” he said.