Law seeks to improve parole outcomes, reduce recidivism

Gov. JB.. Pritzker signs a bill overhauling the state's mandatory supervised release program for former inmates who have completed their prison sentences.

SPRINGFIELD — A new law in Illinois aims to give former inmates a better chance to succeed outside of prison and reduce the likelihood that they’ll be sent back.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed Senate Bill 423, a unanimously passed measure that overhauls the state’s mandatory supervised release program, formerly known as parole.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to hundreds of print and broadcast outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, along with major contributions from the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation and Southern Illinois Editorial Association.

