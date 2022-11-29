Lawmakers announce bipartisan plan to pay down remaining unemployment debt

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces a plan in his Capitol office Tuesday to pay down the state's remaining Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund debt. He was joined by lawmakers of both parties, including Republican Reps. Mike Marron and Dan Ugaste, both pictured.

 Capitol News Illinois photo/Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Lawmakers on Tuesday announced a bipartisan plan to use state revenues to pay down the remaining $1.4 billion in debt taken on by the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of the agreement is expected to move through the General Assembly this week before lawmakers adjourn for the year. It would increase an employee’s “taxable wage base” — which is the amount of an employee’s wages for which an employer must pay unemployment taxes — by 2.4% for each of the next five years. It would also increase the target balance of the fund’s reserves from $1 billion to $1.75 billion.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide, as well as hundreds of radio and TV stations. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

