QUINCY — The League of Women Voters is hosting a panel discussion on the need for a rental inspection ordinance in Quincy.
The discussion is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Quincy Public Library’s large meeting room. Presenters will be Kevin Krummel and Deborah Davis of Quincy’s Safe and Living Housing Committee.
Quincy does not have a rental inspection ordinance, and last year the City Council rejected a proposal that would establish a registration process for residential rental property owners that was drafted over five public hearings by a committee of aldermen, property owners and other stakeholders.
The discussion will kick off the League’s annual meeting.
Refreshments will be provided by League members.
