Legislative watchdog sees job as educational opportunity

Legislative Inspector General Michael McCuskey sits for an interview in his office at the Illinois Capitol Complex in Springfield earlier this month. McCuskey was nominated to a full five-year term in May with only one vote against his nomination.

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Nika Schoonover

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — After 15 months as Illinois’ Legislative Inspector General, Judge Michael McCuskey is moving to Springfield.

Since he first assumed the role in February 2022 — several months after the high-profile resignation of his predecessor — McCuskey has commuted to his Capitol Complex office from his Peoria home. Now, after he was nearly unanimously approved to a full five-year term in the final weeks of the General Assembly’s spring session, he’s hoping to move at the end of the month.

