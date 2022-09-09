QUINCY — Grace and June’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Good, with the help of 21 other stands, raised a record amount on Sept. 3, with a total of $8,281.60.
“Every year that we’ve had this Lemon-Aid Stand, parents have approached my husband Adam and me and said, ‘how did you teach your daughters these really great selfless and loving skills,’” said Kellea Hendrian, Grace and June’s mom. “After thinking about that question, we decided to invite the community to join us by hosting other lemonade stands throughout The Salvation Army’s service area, so other children can experience what it’s like to give back to those in need.”
