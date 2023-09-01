Lemon-Aid stands to raise money for Salvation Army

QUINCY — Grace and June Hendrian are hosting the Lemon-Aid Stand for Good Saturday to benefit the Salvation Army.
Grace and June's Lemon-Aid Stand for Good will be held from 8-11 a.m. The Hendrians Lemon-Aid stand will be at Hardy's Radiator on North 12th Street across from the Illinois Veterans Home entrance.
There will be 20 Lemon-Aid stand's across the Salvation Army Quincy Area Command.
In 2019, Grace asked her mom, Kellea Hendrian, if she could have a lemonade stand with the intent to donate all the proceeds to a local charity. Kellea instructed her to consider what organization she'd like to raise money. Intending to raise $100 for the Quincy Salvation Army, Grace surpassed her goal by $900. She and her parents appreciated the financial support and encouragement from family members, out-of-town friends and the community.
In 2021, June joined her sister in fundraising, and they raised $2,320, surpassing their goal of $1,250 or 500 meals for families in need. In 2022 they invited the community to join them in hosting Lemon-Aid Stands across the Quincy Area Commend service area. They have raised more than $11,000 to date.
Proceeds raised will support the Salvation Army's Family Services, which combats homelessness and hunger by working with people to assess needs and provide resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.