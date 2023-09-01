Lemon-Aid stands to raise money for Salvation Army

June and Grace Hendrian have raised more than $11,000 for the Salvation Army with their Lemon-Aid Stand for Good, which returns Saturday.

 Submitted Photo

QUINCY — Grace and June Hendrian are hosting the Lemon-Aid Stand for Good Saturday to benefit the Salvation Army.

Grace and June's Lemon-Aid Stand for Good will be held from 8-11 a.m. The Hendrians Lemon-Aid stand will be at Hardy's Radiator on North 12th Street across from the Illinois Veterans Home entrance.

