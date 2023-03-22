To The Herald-Whig:
As I leave QPS School Board, I wish to acknowledge some colleagues. Accountability, good relationships with students, staff, parents and community I learned from Mr. Herb Jackson (a friend deeply missed). I thank Dickerson and Daniels for bringing the District into compliance fiscally and for treating all staff fairly. We hired Tom Leahy, a fine leader with a great team. Under the 2005 board, we resolved our debt, and began to plan much needed construction. In 2015, led by Ali and Troup, the Board brought in star leadership (Roy Webb and his great team). We expanded and remodeled QHS and QJHS, built five K-5 schools, and named them with pride after Quincy’s own. We made it through a devastating pandemic, emerging as a leader nationwide with our proactive approach and caring, dedicated staff. Our kids, parents and community were vital in that effort. Today’s board is focused on student achievement and good behavior. With Dr. Pettit, Shelley Arns and her team of Brock, Whitfield, McNay, Ali and Petty are outstanding, hard-working and determined. The district could not be in better hands. To the Quincy community, my service has been my greatest honor. Blessings and gratitude to you all.
