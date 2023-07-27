Little Miss and Mister Adams County Fair named

MENDON, Ill. — More than 20 boys and girls ages 3 to 6 participated in the Little Miss and Mister Pageant Wednesday at the Adams County Fair.
The judges chose Hope Campbell to serve as the Little Miss Adams County Fair. Jordan Oenning was named Little Mister Adams County Fair.
Runners up included Marcus Buck and Josephine Engel.
Little Miss Adams County Fair Hope Campbell is the 6-year-old daughter of Nick and Jodeen Campbell of Quincy. Little Mister Adams County Fair Jordan Oenning is the 5-year-old son of Justin and Jean Oenning of Ursa.
The pageant program hosted a Texas Roadhouse Takeover Night on July 18 to raise money for scholarships for the pageant contestants. During that fundraiser, some contestants chose to participate in the Peoples’ Choice award competition to raise votes and money for the pageant program. Peoples’ Choice Award winners were Nora Fuller, daughter of Jordn and Samantha Fuller of Quincy. Marcus Buck got the most votes for the boys. He is the on of Jonathon and Sarah Buck of Quincy.
The Be Like Grace Award was awarded to 5-year-old Sylvie Dedert. She is the daughter of Scott and Dena Dedert of Ursa. The Be Like Grace award honors Grace Schell, the 2011 Little Miss Adams County Fair who died in a ATV accident. The award recognizes a special contestant who shows kindness to other children or contestants around her.
The Adams County Fair continues through Tuesday. A full schedule of events is available at adamsfair.org.
