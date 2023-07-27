Little Miss and Mister Adams County Fair named

Jordan Oenning, left, and Hope Campell were named the 2023 Little Mister and Miss Adams County Fair Wednesday night at the Adams County Fair.

 Submitted Photo

MENDON, Ill. — More than 20 boys and girls ages 3 to 6 participated in the Little Miss and Mister Pageant Wednesday at the Adams County Fair.

The judges chose Hope Campbell to serve as the Little Miss Adams County Fair. Jordan Oenning was named Little Mister Adams County Fair.

