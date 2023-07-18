QUINCY — Local officials weren't surprised when the Illinois Supreme Court ruled the law eliminating cash bail as a condition of pretrial release from jail was constitutional.
Though they don't like the change that was approved in 2021, they say they will be ready when it's implemented in 60 days.
"We will follow the law," said Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha. "That's simple. There's nowhere else to go with this, so we will be able to look at the changes that were made to the original bill, and we will strive to make certain that citizens are safe. It's not ideal, but it's something we will deal with."
In a statement, Quincy Police Chief said QPD, the Adams County Sheriff's Department and the state's attorney's office were prepared for the new provisions at the start of the year before they were put on hold.
"There are still concerns that pretrial release will have an adverse effect on crime prevention, crime victim's rights, and the safety and security of our community," Yates said. "Changes were made during the previous veto session that corrected some deficiencies highlighted last fall. Only time will tell if these changes make Illinois communities safer."
The 5-2 ruling overturns a Kankakee County judge's opinion in December that the law violated the constitution's provision that “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties." Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis, writing for the majority, decreed that the law honors the Constitution's balance between the rights of victims and defendants.
"This wasn't unexpected," Farha said. "The Supreme Court can be political, and obviously, in this instance, they voted along party lines."
Abolishing bail was part of an expansive criminal justice overhaul adopted in 2021 known as the SAFE-T Act. It was a piece of the groundbreaking “four pillars” agenda of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, approved with the aim of improving the lives of marginalized communities following the police killings of George Floyd and others in the previous year.
A Kankakee County judge, ruling on a lawsuit brought by county state's attorneys and sheriffs, found that because the constitution mentions “bail,” it would take a constitutional amendment approved by voters to make such a change.
Justice David K. Overstreet dissented, arguing that the law violates the constitution's Crime Victims Bill of Rights, which voters added in 2014. He said it gives victims the right “to have their safety and the safety of their family, considered in denying or fixing the amount of bail.” Changing that requires voter approval, not just legislative fiat.
In a statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed a “transition to a more equitable and just Illinois.”
“We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pre-trial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail,” he said.
The ruling was panned by area legislators.
“Eliminating cash bail for serious offenses is a blow to public safety," said Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma. "It’s siding with criminals over families and the dedicated police officers trying to keep us safe."
“The SAFE-T Act is an overly broad rewrite of our state’s criminal justice system that puts criminals above our law enforcement system and the safety of Illinoisans,” said Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy. “Local judges are in the best position to make decisions based on the facts of a specific case, and sweeping legislation like this limits their ability to exercise necessary discretion.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
