Illinois-Criminal Justice-Lawsuit

This Aug. 27, 2014 file photo shows a statue outside of the Illinois Supreme Court building in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 upheld the constitutionality of a state law ending cash bail, ordering implementation in mid-September. The ruling overturns a Kankakee County judge’s opinion in December that the law violated the constitution’s provision that “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.

 AP Photo/Seth Perlman

QUINCY — Local officials weren't surprised when the Illinois Supreme Court ruled the law eliminating cash bail as a condition of pretrial release from jail was constitutional.

Though they don't like the change that was approved in 2021, they say they will be ready when it's implemented in 60 days.

