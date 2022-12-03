SAFE-T Act amendments passed in Springfiled

State Senator Jil Tracy, right, hosted a town hall meeting at John Wood Community College in October to discuss concerns with the implementation of the 2021 SAFE-T Act. During this week's veto session, the Illinois General Assembly made changes to the much-debated legislation.

QUINCY — Local officials are still going through the pages of legislation that came out of this week’s veto session as Illinois lawmakers made revisions to the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, or SAFE-T, Act.

Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly approved follow-up clarifications of their watershed criminal justice overhaul Thursday, appeasing critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial.

