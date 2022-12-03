QUINCY — Local officials are still going through the pages of legislation that came out of this week’s veto session as Illinois lawmakers made revisions to the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, or SAFE-T, Act.
Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly approved follow-up clarifications of their watershed criminal justice overhaul Thursday, appeasing critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial.
“They expanded the list of detainable offenses,” Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said on Friday. “That was one of our concerns, with the example we’ve used of someone trespassing on private property. They added some language for Class B and C misdemeanors that say if we issue a ticket and the conduct continues — a trespasser refuses to leave, in the example — then officers can make an arrest and remove the person.
“This gives us back some of the tools we need to ensure public safety.”.
The act notably eliminates the posting of a cash bond — a practice long used to ensure the accused appears at trial, but which critics says penalizes the poor.
The goal of the proposal, which still awaits the expected signature of a supportive Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, is to detain dangerous people while they await trial while not locking up those who pose no threat but sit in jail simply because they can’t afford bail, according to proponents.
Much of Thursday’s focus was on sweeping cash bail out the door, following a handful of states that prohibit or restrict it, including California, New Jersey, Nebraska, Indiana and New York.
“The General Assembly has upheld the principles we fought to protect, including bringing an end to a system where those charged with violent offenses can buy their way out of jail, while others who are poor and charged with nonviolent offenses wait in jail for trial,” Pritzker said in a statement.
One of the concerns that had been raised around the state was that the original bill was ambiguous on who the pretrial release would apply to when it goes into effect on Jan. 1.
“They added some clarification that the no-cash release would be for arrests that happen on January first and after,” Yates said. “It’s not going to be retroactive. For anyone that’s already in jail with bond set, they’ll have a process to file an appeal. That will be handled through the State’s Attorney’s office.”
Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha wasn’t able to say much about the changes because of a pending lawsuit in Kankakee County that the county and dozens of others have filed in opposition to the law.
“The negotiation team was upbeat about the changes yesterday,” Farha said. “Because of the pending litigation, though, I can’t really speak to the details right now.”
Though Republicans agreed that adding crimes to what the law calls the “detention net” greatly improved matters, they remain worried about the risks of potentially releasing dangerous criminals. They also expressed concern about the short timeline for judges and prosecutors to prepare for the changes, and what they see as the flight into retirement of law enforcement officers over objectionable parts of the act.
During Thursday’s debate Sen. Steve McClure, a Springfield Republican and former prosecutor, acknowledged the improvements. Among the changes, the clarifying legislation expands the detention net to include forcible felonies and those not eligible for probation, along with those accused of hate crimes and other serious offenses.
But like much of the debate since the SAFE-T Act was approved in the wee hours’ finish of a lame-duck session in January 2021, the debate was largely over semantics — for instance, burglary.
Republicans said burglary should be included in the detention net, Democrats claimed it already is. During floor debate, Peters pointed out the page and line number, which includes “burglary where there is use of force against another person,” a redefinition of burglary, noted McClure.
“That’s robbery,” McClure replied. “If you go into somebody’s unattached garage, or a business or into somebody’s car, those are all regular burglaries where you’re not threatening the use of force on somebody else.”
Those suspected of such burglaries, when set free, have little reason not to commit another such offense, he said.
Yates said the state’s Association of Chiefs of Police are still in discussion with sponsors of the bill on possible future changes.
“Overall, I’m happy we’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “The changes passed addressed a lot of the major issues we had with the original bill, though I think there’s still work that could be done on it.”
Another change sets up a timeline after New Year’s so that those incarcerated this month may request hearings to be eligible for the new process and perhaps be released. Priority is to be given to low-level nonviolent offenders.
Yates said one thing that won’t change is his department’s mission to protect the people of Quincy.
“QPD will continue to work within whatever guidance we’re given to keep the community safe,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
