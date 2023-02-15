Local radio host voices first live Super Bowl commercial

Local radio host Mark Hespen is seen here with former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Hespen voiced the first live Super Bowl commercial featuring Gronkowski.

 Submitted Photo

QUINCY — If you tuned into the Super Bowl on Sunday night, there's a good chance you heard Mark Hespen, the co-host of “Mornings with Mark & Sam” on 97.9 KICK-FM, voice the live Super Bowl commercial during the game. The commercial was for FanDuel and featured former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski kicking a field goal.

Hespen said the opportunity came thanks to a connection from Chicago, which is where he lived before Quincy. There was a national casting search from a casting director in New York City. Most voice actors didn't want to attempt the job because of the live aspect.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.