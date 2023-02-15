QUINCY — If you tuned into the Super Bowl on Sunday night, there's a good chance you heard Mark Hespen, the co-host of “Mornings with Mark & Sam” on 97.9 KICK-FM, voice the live Super Bowl commercial during the game. The commercial was for FanDuel and featured former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski kicking a field goal.
Hespen said the opportunity came thanks to a connection from Chicago, which is where he lived before Quincy. There was a national casting search from a casting director in New York City. Most voice actors didn't want to attempt the job because of the live aspect.
“The description was so unique,” Hespen said. “They were looking for someone who basically was like a play-by-play person who could call the kick. Then also someone who could be live, have the announcer voice but also be malleable because there was no script.“
The experience started for Hespen in late January when he submitted his application. A few days later, the last week of January, he was told they wanted to book him. He was flown to Phoenix and began practicing for the live commercial on Wednesday..
Hespen practiced on a set that was built by Fox specifically for the commercial. No expense was spared to make sure everything was perfect.
“Most of the camera operators were people who had worked on Marvel movies,” Hespen said. “You see the comments and people think it was CGI, which is so funny, because it looks so good.”
Gronkowski came to practice on Thursday, he wasn't able to be there most of the week due to his busy schedule. Hespen said Gronkowski nailed almost every shot during his practice. During the rest of the week the production team had a former NFL kicker to stand-in for him.
Around 3 p.m. before the Super Bowl the weather changed and the wind picked up. Gronkowski got in a few more practice kicks, he made some and missed others. The live kick unfortunately did not go through the uprights.
“Most of his family thought he made it you can see in the reaction, but he knew he missed it because watch the refs,” Hespen said. “It was as close as it could be but he's already talking about the kick of redemption for next year.”
Gronkowski also wanted to make the field goal to make it easier for Hespen. He had a script ready for both a made and missed kick. He was also able to give creative insight on the script.
“In the beginning working with the director, Mike, he encouraged me to be like, hey, if you don't love the way this feels, you don't love the way this is rolling off, let's talk about it,” he said.
The experience also allowed the self proclaimed football junkie to watch the game with Fox sport commentators Kevin Burkhart and Greg Olson during the first half. Hespen also spend time with Gronkowski and his family during the game where the likely future hall of famer broke down plays. Hespen says it was a like a dream.
“He is everything you expect. He's funny, he's loud, he's down to earth. And he's really, really into what he's doing,” he said.
One of the hardest parts of this experience was not being able to tell others about the commercial until afterwards. Hespen credits his wife for being his rock and being someone he could talk to about all the excitement. He also thanks his co-star Sam Barnes for doing shows solo while he was gone and helping keep the secret.
Hespen plans to talk about his adventure the rest of the week on-air. He wants to hear from listeners and answer questions. However, after this week he plans to get back to covering local content.
