QUINCY — Eighteen area students pursuing higher education and a local teacher were awarded more than $30,000 in scholarships and recognition awards from the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri.
Recipients of the scholarships, most of which come from permanently endowed funds at the Community Foundation, will receive financial support towards the college they are attending in the 2023-2024 school year. One fund also provides a teacher recognition award and grant to provide classroom resources.
This year’s recipients include:
- Paige Cegas and Madison Cegas, students at Quincy University, received the Amelia E. Bauner, Frances A. Hall, and Walter J. Hall Scholarship.
- Kyndall Ham, graduate of John Wood Community College, received the George & Sharen Borrowman Agriculture Scholarship.
- Hunter Hildebrand, a graduate of Quincy Senior High School, received the Becky Swisher Crowe Memorial Scholarship.
- Sheldon Bergheger, a graduate of Hannibal High School, received the Hannibal High School Class of 1955 Scholarship.
- Lydia Fischer, a graduate of Quincy Senior High School, received the F. Lee & Joan Kammerlohr Family Scholarship. Kayla Maguire, a 2022 graduate of Quincy Senior High School and student at John Wood Community College renewed the scholarship from the F. Lee & Joan Kammerlohr Family Scholarship for her sophomore year.
- Heaven Leigh Corbett, a graduate of Western High School, received the Dorothy J. Motley Memorial Scholarship.
- Sophia Dickerson, William Goings, and Curtis Miller, graduates of Highland High School, and Aliandra Wilson, graduate of Canton R-V High School, received scholarships from the Ben C. and Etta M. Plank Memorial Fund.
- Skyler Wilhoit, a graduate of Quincy Senior High School, received the Quincy High School Class of 1957 Scholarship.
- Bronson Juette, a graduate of Palmyra Senior High School, received a scholarship from the Teresa Lynn Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fund.
- Emmalee Drebes, a graduate of Palmyra Senior High School, received a scholarship from the Alton A. Vannice FFA Leadership Fund. Augustine Mahsman and Jacob Webster, past graduates of Palmyra Senior High School, renewed scholarships from the Alton A. Vannice FFA Leadership Fund.
- Matthew Barry, a graduate of Canton R-V High School, received the Tom and Judy Zenge Fund Scholarship.
- Chad Morss, a teacher at Canton R-V High School, received the Tom and Judy Zenge Fund Teacher Recognition Award.
Most of the scholarships are endowed, meaning a portion of the earnings of each fund is reinvested for continued growth, providing future scholarships and awards to deserving students.
Each scholarship fund had its own criteria representing the donor’s or honoree’s interests or legacy.
