QUINCY — Ryan Niekamp, Adams County clerk and recorder, said that 1,005 residents had cast their votes in the 2021 consolidated primary election as of 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20.
Of those, 749 people voted in the Republican mayoral race between Paul Havermale and Mike Troup and 256 people voted in the Democratic race between Nora Baldner and Brennan Hills. This amounts to about 4% of registered voters in the county, Niekamp said.
Although the cold snap kept things slow at the clerk's office over the last week, Niekamp said voters were back at their polling locations once temperatures rose.
The consolidated primary election will be Tuesday, Feb. 23. Niekamp estimated that about $75,000 will be spent on the primary.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The county board has agreed to temporarily relocate polling places at St. Vincent’s Home and the Illinois Veterans Home to the Illinois National Guard Armory, 702 Koch’s Lane, and relocate Good Samaritan Home’s polling location to Trinity United Church of Christ, 2020 S. 24th in response to COVID-19.
However, Lima Township Hall's polling location will permanently relocate to Lima Village Hall, 419 N. Washington St.
Winners of the primary will advance to the April 6 election.