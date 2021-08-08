QUINCY — At the end of the second quarter, Quincy’s 1% food and beverage tax imposed in January has collected about $716,000 and is projected to hit $1.5 million by the year’s end.
Quincy Treasurer Linda Moore said revenue for the 2022 fiscal year was initially projected at $1.25 million but the city is on track to hit the $1.5 million mark.
“But we’ve only committed $590,000 (this year) so there’s still money there that council can decide to appropriate however they see fit,” Moore said.
Currently, the city has committed $1.395 million of the tax revenue on tourism and marketing strategies through the 2024 fiscal year.
However, Moore said these commitments could be reevaluated annually depending on the effectiveness of certain programs.
For example, $125,000 has been committed to the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program, or Q-Wrap, which was authorized by the council on Monday. This program will offer property tax incentives for out-of-town employees who move to Quincy.
Someone who lives outside Adams County and buys a house in Quincy could be eligible for $5,000 in property tax relief. Someone who leases a property in Quincy could be eligible for $3,500 in lease assistance.
The city also earmarked $100,000 for the Bring Entertainment to Quincy, or BET on Q, program, which offers incentives to attract regional and national entertainment to the city.
Since its inception, the BET on Q committee has allocated $18,000 in grant funding and will be meeting later this month to determine whether there should be limits to the percentage of total costs BET on Q funding can cover for a special event.
“We made a three-year commitment on most of these but that doesn’t mean we can’t reevaluate every year and decide to make changes,” Moore said. “That’s totally up to council.”
Although a handful of businesses still hadn’t complied with the tax by the end of March, Moore said all Quincy businesses were in compliance at the end of July. However, a lot of businesses have incurred late penalties and certain seasonal businesses like food trucks will only pay at the end of the year.
On Monday, the Quincy City Council will hear a presentation on the food and beverage tax data during its regular meeting.
During last Monday’s Finance Committee meeting, Quincy Comptroller Sheri Ray said at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year, sales tax revenue is significantly higher than initial projections based on a number of factors.
Although cannabis tax revenue wasn’t broken down, Ray say adult-use cannabis sales since January 2021 have increased the sales tax base.