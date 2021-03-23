QUINCY — The American Legion Riders Post 37 led a delivery of 1,500 face masks to the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy on Monday.
Masks were provided by the Exercise Tiger Foundation, a Columbia-based nonprofit veterans organization funded by donations that has distributed about 121,000 masks to veterans and veterans’ families throughout Missouri and select border communities like Quincy.
Susan Haines, national executive director for the Exercise Tiger Foundation, estimated her organization has previously delivered about 3,000 additional masks to the Quincy area.
“It has been quite an honor to reach out across the border to help them out,” Haines said.
In order to reach veterans organizations across the state, Haines said her organization has partnered with Kingdom Pilots Association out of Fulton, Mo., to help supply masks on all corners of Missouri.
Riders for the Illinois Veterans Home shipment, some of whom were from Hannibal, left the American Legion post on Eighth Street at about 3 p.m.
Walter Domanski, executive officer for the Exercise Tiger Foundation, said the delivery came at the request of Post 37 director Troy Rice.
“(Rice) was very demonstrative to help get them out, so we’re really thankful of our next door neighbors up there,” Domanski said.
The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs could not be reached for comment Monday.
Those wishing to donate to the Exercise Tiger Foundation can visit www.exercisetiger.org.