$1.7M in ARPA-funded infrastructure, COVID-19 recovery approved

QUINCY — About $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal funding was authorized by the Adams County Board Tuesday for countywide infrastructure projects and the recuperation of county losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, the County Board allocated about $6.5 million, or a little more than half of its ARPA funds.
However, the county estimated about $7.4 million in pending ARPA requests, including the expenses authorized Tuesday. This would put the county about $1.2 million shy of fulfilling all current ARPA requests.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said now that the county has allocated over half its federal ARPA funding, the board needs to start prioritizing projects.
“We are at that point where the requests are totaling more than the money that we have, so we need to vet these just like we always have,” Austin said.
A total of $703,000 of the ARPA funds allocated Tuesday would go toward the replacement of funds to the county general fund for COVID-related expenses from March 2020 to July 2022. These expenses included the purchase of personal protective equipment and labor for testing and vaccination sites.
Another $350,000 would go toward a water tower replacement in Payson, $200,000 would go toward water main replacements in Clayton, $225,000 would go to the Clayton-Camp Point Water District for a water tower replacement, $250,000 would go toward restroom replacement and water mains at the Adams County Fairgrounds and $18,000 would put allocated to upgrade desktop computers in courtrooms.
“All six of these were unanimously approved to move forward to this board by the executive committee as well as we vetted them last night at the finance committee,” Austin said.
The village of Payson was recommended by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to replace its 40,000-gallon tower with a 100,000-gallon tank. Austin said this project has been on the village’s radar for a long time.
The village of Clayton is trying to replace what amounts to 5,900 linear feet of new water main around the village, Austin said.
The estimate of the water town renovation outside of Camp Point was estimated at $780,000. The remainder of the funding would come from enterprise funds, according to Austin.
The Adams County Fairgrounds previously was the recipient of $170,000 in lost revenue due to canceled events during the pandemic.
One of the county’s proposed, unauthorized ARPA expenses is a possible $1 million commitment of ARPA funds to support secure housing programs in Adams County. The Great River Economic Development Foundation will be leading the vetting process for these funding requests.
Austin said the remaining projects currently are in no particular prioritization other than when the requests were submitted.
