QUINCY — The city of Quincy will receive about $1.7 million to replace the Curtis Creek and Ghost Hollow Creek bridges courtesy of the Federal Railroad Administration's Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant program.
The funding was announced by U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth on Saturday.
The bridges, which are along the Burlington Junction Railroad, are more than 100 years old and pose a safety concern that eventually would lead to the closure of the Marblehead Spur rail line, according to a release from Durbin's office.
"The wear and tear on both the Curtis Creek and Ghost Hollow Bridges has become a serious cause for concern, both in terms of the community’s safety and the continued transport of goods at the junction,” Durbin said in the release. “This generous grant from FRA will allow Quincy to rebuild and replace its crumbling infrastructure and meet the demands of a 21st century economy.”
The CRISI grants are being used to replace deteriorating bridges and ensure safe and economical transportation of customer shipments.
“This infusion of federal support to Quincy will upgrade a critical link in our state’s rail network and help improve reliability and safety for both rail and roadway users,” Duckworth said in the release. “I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin to make sure Quincy and other communities all across Illinois receive the tools they need to create good-paying jobs, ensure safer transit and improve infrastructure in every corner of our state.”
