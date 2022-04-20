QUINCY — A $1.8 million spending plan for the Oakley-Lindsay Center in the 2023 fiscal year was approved by the Quincy Civic Center Authority on Wednesday.
One of the most significant increases in expenditures from the 2022 fiscal year was for capital improvements.
The board budgeted for $16,000 for the 2022 fiscal year and spent about $29,000 on capital improvements. For fiscal 2023, which begins May 1, the county budgeted $132,000.
Chris Landwehr, executive director of the Oakley-Lindsay Center, said some of the new expenses were for a new truck that was authorized for purchase last year and a new scissor lift that was approved prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some cold concrete on the west side of the building also needs to be replaced.
"This winter has been really bad on it and it made it even worse so we're going to try and get it replaced and do some landscaping upfront," Landwehr said. "We've got some 27-year-old bushes that need some massive attention to spruce up the building."
Other increased expenditures include bar supplies, which went from a proposed $40,000 in the 2022 fiscal year to $95,000 for 2023; maintenance supplies, which went from a proposed $35,000 in 2022 to $65,000 for 2023 and full-time wages, which went from a proposed $350,000 in 2022 to $425,000 for 2023.
The budget also projects about $150,000 in additional revenue over last year.
As of Feb. 28, the Oakley-Lindsay Center has collected about $1.4 million in revenue out of a proposed $1.67 million for the 2022 fiscal year.
