QUINCY — The Quincy Preservation Commission agreed Tuesday to a list of 10 properties facing demolition that are being targeted by the fix-or-flatten program in 2021.
Of the 10 properties, five are within a historic district and identified as contributing structures: 635 Spruce; 630 N. Sixth; 904 N. Eighth; 822 N. Chestnut and 1224 N. Fourth. By approving the full list, the commission waived a potential 90-day wait period to evaluate the historic value of the properties.
The other five properties are 1033 N. 15th; 500 Monroe; 410 Maiden Lane; 2208 College Ave. and 217 Elm. The Monroe Street property is in a historic district but not identified as a contributing structure, and the Elm Street property is within a historic district but is not listed in the district's records.
Darin Prost, chairman of the Quincy Preservation Commission, said he was in favor of the list.
The Quincy City Council also approved a resolution targeting the 10 properties during its Monday meeting.
The preservation commission also held two public hearings during Tuesday's meeting regarding local landmark designations for 231 East Ave. and 2200 York.
Although Heidi Holzgrafe, owner of 231 E. Ave., was in attendance via Zoom, no comments were made or submitted beforehand on the property's possible landmark status. The hearing on 2200 York also offered no comments.
The commission is expected to determine the properties' landmark status next month.