QUINCY — Bond was set at $100,000 on Friday for a Quincy man accused of storing over 200 images of individuals in a locker room or restroom that were taken without consent.
According to a report from the Quincy Police Department, a citizen contacted the police on Thursday to investigate a report of possible unauthorized video recording at a local business. The suspect was identified as 59-year-old John Rokusek.
Rokusek was located at approximately 10:39 a.m. in his vehicle at 14th and Jefferson and taken into custody. He was later arrested and charged with five counts of unauthorized video recording, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison. The charges allege Rokusek took video recordings of an other individual without their consent in a restroom, locker room or changing room.
Rokusek appeared in court Friday morning with his attorney, Dennis Woodworth.
First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said Rokusek theoretically could have been charged with 200 counts since there were more than 200 images were discovered.
Eyler requested that bond be set at $100,000. This request was granted by Judge Robert Adrian.
"The high amount of the bond certainly was in light of the number of images as well as the position of trust that this violated and surreptitious nature of the manner in which these videos were obtained," Eyler said.
Eyler added that the images were isolated to 519 S. 18th, the site of the Rokusek marketing agency, which Rokusek owns.
"We have no reason to believe that the (images) were distributed in any manner and if they were, that would be subject to additional charges," Eyler said.
Should Rokusek be sentenced on two or more of the counts, the sentences could run consecutively.
Eyler said he anticipated that orders of protection would be filed against Rokusek later in the day and stipulated that Rokusek not have contact with the alleged victims as a condition of his bond.
Rokusek is set to return to court Nov. 24.