$100K in sales tax revenue sought for Quincy Town Center roof replacement

QUINCY — The owners of the Quincy Town Center are seeking a $100,000 commitment of sales tax revenue generated by the Mid-Town Business District to perform a roof replacement on the property leased by Quincy Medical Group for its surgery center.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said Cullinan Properties had approached the city about a major unexpected expense that occurred at the site of the former Bergner’s building, which was renovated into QMG’s surgery and cancer treatment center.
“(Cullinan) said they thought they had the roof inspected and they were told the roof was in good shape, they’ve done all the renovations and now, as I understand it, the roof leaks quite a bit,” Bevelheimer said.
He added that he did not know who inspected the property at the time of the renovations.
Under the terms of the Mid-Town Business District, which were approved in March 2021, a 1% retail sales tax would be imposed on all businesses within the district. A 1% hotel-motel tax may also be imposed on any future developments within the district.
This tax revenue would be dedicated to projects that would enhance existing businesses and attract new ones.
Since taking effect on July 1, the tax has collected about $103,000. Bevelheimer said the district is on track to generate another $240,000 by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.
The district includes the entirety of the Quincy Town Center as well as the former County Market and Sears buildings.
Although Quincy Medical Group does not collect a sales tax on the property, Bevelheimer said the site is eligible to use the district’s tax revenue for enhancement projects.
“Any business in the midtown business district can access this money,” Bevelheimer said. “It’s up to (the City Council) to decide how you want to spend that on projects.”
Anaise Berry, director of marketing and communications for Cullinan Properties, said the project will cost about $1 million and Cullinan is hopeful that it will receive a $100,00 contribution from the city to utilize the funds.
“The roof replacement is not contingent on the (business development district) approval – we would not force the city’s hand like that,” Berry said. “The BDD funds being utilized for the roof do enable (Quincy Town Center) to invest in other aspects of owning, operating and developing the center.”
A resolution authorizing the city to enter into a development agreement with Cullinan for the project is up for consideration during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Mike Jenkins, property manager for Quincy Town Center, and a representative of Cullinan Properties have made requests to speak on the matter during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.