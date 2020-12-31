QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two COVID-related deaths: a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.
A total of 6,477 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, including 72 deaths. There are 619 active cases, which is the highest number in over a month. A total of 52 people are hospitalized, seven of whom are in the intensive care unit.
According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to 90% of the residents and 42% of the staff of the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.
Brown County reported one new case, bringing its total count to 451. Active cases increased slightly to 58, and one person is hospitalized.
The Pike County Health Department confirmed 31 new cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,383. A total of 103 cases are active, and 17 people are hospitalized.
In Clark County, the health department reported six new positive cases. Active cases rose to 19 but no hospitalizations reported for the 10th straight day.
The Scotland County Health Department reported 11 new cases since its last update Dec. 23. The county’s total case count is 285 as of Thursday, including 20 active cases and two hospitalizations.
The Monroe County Health Department confirmed an additional COVID-related death on Thursday, the 10th since the pandemic began. A total of 29 active cases were reported.
Pike County, Mo., announced 86 active cases of COVID-19.