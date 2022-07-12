QUINCY — A 16-year-old Quincy boy charged in connection with the death of a 67-year-old Quincy man had his bond set at $10 million during a hearing on Tuesday.
The boy is accused of entering the home of his grandfather, Robert Schmidt, to steal firearms on February 17. During the robbery, Schmidt allegedly was struck in the head with a firearm and died in his home.
Adams County Judge Tad Brenner said the amount was based on the nature and brutality of the crime.
The bond amount was the same amount set for his accomplice in the crime, Devere S. Gholston, who allegedly was in the vehicle that the teen drove to the home.
The Quincy teen is being charged with three counts of first-degree murder, residential burglary, and robbery. Each murder charge carries a possible sentence of 35 to 75 years in prison.
A first-degree murder charge typically carries a possible sentence of 20 to 60 years. But because a firearm allegedly was involved in the murder, the sentence includes a 15-year enhancement.
The case's next hearing is set for July 20.
