PITTSFIELD — An $11.6 million spending plan for Pittsfield during the 2023 fiscal year will be up for a vote during Tuesday's City Council meeting.
The proposed budget would include a significant increase in street repair expenses over the fiscal 2022 budget.
Pittsfield projected to spend $400,000 on street repairs in current fiscal year budget. However, Pittsfield City Clerk Ann Moffit said the city only spent about $45,000.
The remaining balance rolled over into next year and gives the city a roughly $939,000 budget for street repairs.
With the additional revenue, Pittsfield Mayor Gary Mendenhall said work could begin on repairs to three roads in and around Pittsfield High School: Higbee, Memorial and Fair. He added that the city has been saving money for these projects since he first took office and additional grant funding is being sought.
"If everything goes as planned, hopefully it will go out to bid later this year or early next year and it will be a summer 2023 project," Mendenhall said.
The budget also commits a third of the city's contributions to be eligible for a a portion of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s $50 million Main Street and Downtown Capital Program.
Mendenhall said the city is yet to hear back on whether it will receive a roughly $3 million grant request, which would be essential to perform a roughly $3.4 million downtown revitalization project consisting of street and sidewalk replacements around the Pike County Courthouse.
A total of $100,000 has been committed to the project in fiscal 2023.
"If we would get (the grant), it would take over three budget cycles from start to finish when we would have to come up with our portion of the funding," Mendenhall said.
Should the budget be approved, the city will be left with a roughly $1 million general fund balance, which would cover about 30.6% of general fund expenditures for one year.
