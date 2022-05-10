$110K added to sheriff's office overtime budget

QUINCY — The Adams County Board voted Tuesday to provide an additional $110,000 to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s overtime budget, which has been depleted less than halfway into the current fiscal year.
The board had allocated $40,000 for sheriff’s office overtime this fiscal year. However, Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said the overtime for the sheriff’s office has cost about $16,000 a month through a combination of limited staffing, the housing of inmates outside of Adams County during the COVID-19 pandemic and officer sick time.
The funding would come from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act contributions.
With the passage of this ARPA request, Austin said he anticipates a ripple effect of other county departments requesting additional COVID-related overtime.
“We don’t have any other (departments) at this time but it would be my estimation that yes, we would and we will,” Austin said.
Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner said it has been difficult to recruit qualified officers at the Adams County Jail when trying to compete with other businesses that are salary.
“We haven’t even hired the four new corrections officers we’ve been allowed to budget and we’re down two from our staffing levels last year so it’s a hard battle to get them hired,” Wagner said. “And we’ve tested four times in the last year trying to get qualified candidates.”
Despite these financial setbacks, Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said the county has received a $340,000 check from the Illinois Department of Corrections for housing prisoners between July 2020 and July. This money was deposited in the county general fund.
Snider added that the county board is poised to receive another payment from IDOC for housing inmates from 2021-22.
The county board also accepted a series of increases to elected officials’ salaries, which would take effect after the election.
The county treasurer now will receive a salary of $68,150, a roughly 9% increase, while the county clerk would receive a salary of $72,950, an 8.7% increase.
The county board chairman will receive a $7,500 salary, committee chairmen would receive a $4,900 salary and board members would receive $4,200.
However, the board eliminated mileage reimbursement for in-county travel for county board members.
