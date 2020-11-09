Staff Report
QUINCY — For the second time in a week, daily COVID-19 case counts in Adams County were in the triple digits.
The county confirmed 117 new cases on Monday. A majority of the cases were individuals between the ages of 30 and 60.
This brings the total case count to 2,910, including 30 deaths. A total of 63 people are hospitalized, seven of which are in the intensive care unit.
Pike County, Ill. reported 54 new COVID-19 cases since Friday and announced the death of a woman in her 80s. Active cases are up to 157, 14 people have died and 10 currently are hospitalized.
In Missouri, Marion County reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend: 29 males and 53 females up to the age of 90. Active cases are up to 201, seven people are hospitalized and 15 are dead.
Lewis County announced 16 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The county now has 425 total cases, including 93 active cases.
The Clark County Health Department reported 26 new cases since Thursday and announced another COVID-related death. The total number of cases is at 300, including 100 active cases and 10 deaths.
The Monroe County Health Department reported that active cases increased over the weekend from 51 on Friday to 58 Monday.
The Knox County Health Department confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Monday: an individual between an 11 and 20. The county has seen 95 total cases, including 20 active cases.
The Scotland County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday. Two people are hospitalized and there are 24 active cases.
In Rails County, 23 new cases have been reported since Thursday. Active cases rose from 44 on Thursday to 59 Monday.
Pike County, Mo. confirmed 136 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 39 of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.