STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Daily COVID-19 cases counts for Adams County hit triple digits on Thursday after the health department reported 119 new cases.
Two additional COVID-19-related deaths also were reported: a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.
The new cases include one male and two females under the age of 10, four males and 11 females under the age of 10, nine men and nine women in their 20s, six men and 16 women in their 30s, eight men and eight women in their 40s, seven men and 11 women in their 50s, five men and seven women in their 60s, seven men and five women in their 70s, two women in their 80s and one woman in her 90s.
Adams County now has reported 2,588 positive cases of COVID-19, 30 deaths and a seven-day positivity rate of 17.55%. A total of 59 patients have been hospitalized, including five individuals in the intensive care unit.
Pike County, Ill., also hit a daily record with 45 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday. Active cases jumped from 119 on Wednesday to 154 on Thursday. Eight people are hospitalized, and 10 deaths have been reported.
In Missouri, Marion County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19: 11 males between the ages of 10 and 80 and 10 females between the ages of 10 and 90. The health department confirmed 171 active cases and seven hospitalizations.
The Monroe County Health Department reported that active cases are at 44, a record high for the county. As of Thursday, 208 COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported.
The Knox County Health Department announced one new COVID-19 case on Thursday but reported an increase in active cases to 22.
The Scotland County Health Department saw five new cases. The county now has 13 active cases and two hospitalizations.
In Shelby County, 16 active cases and one hospitalization were reported.
Pike County, Mo., confirmed 79 active cases on Thursday.