QUINCY — Another 127 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-related death of a woman in her 60s were reported by the Adams County Health Department on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of cases to 6,815, including 707 active cases, the highest active case count in over a month, and 75 deaths. Hospitalizations held at 54 with six patients in the intensive care unit.
The Pike County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,427. Active cases dropped to 86, and hospitalizations reduced to 10.
All 11 Illinois COVID Regions were put into Tier 3 mitigations in November. Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties fall within Region 3 of the state.
For mitigations to be reduced, regions must experience less than a 12% positivity rate for three straight days, have more than 20% of intensive care unit and medical and surgical beds available for three consecutive days and decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in seven of the last 10 days.
According to IDPH data, Region 3 has spent 11 consecutive days below the 12% positivity rate threshold, seven consecutive days over the ICU bed threshold, 11 consecutive days over the 20% medical and surgical bed threshold and eight days of COVID-19 patient decreases as of Tuesday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker had said he wanted to wait until after the holidays before making decisions on loosening COVID-19 restrictions.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported four COVID-related deaths and 29 new cases: 15 males ranging in age from 20 to 90 and 14 females ranging in age from 10 to 90. Currently, there are 218 active cases and 12 hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department announced 15 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 920 positive cases, including 76 active cases.
In Clark County, five new cases were confirmed Tuesday. A total of 13 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
Since its last update on Thursday, the Scotland County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases. There are 292 total cases, including 21 active cases.
The Shelby County Health Department saw 34 new cases over the last week. Currently, 47 cases are active and five people are hospitalized.
Pike County, Mo., announced 55 active cases of COVID-19, one of which is an inmate of the Northeast Correctional Center.