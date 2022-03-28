QUINCY — The city of Quincy is tentatively budgeting about $14.6 million towards street infrastructure projects for the 2023 fiscal year.
During Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting, Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said the city dealt with a shortage of contractors over this past fiscal year which left some money on the table.
“Hopefully, that will get better as time goes on,” Conte said. “As we continue to spend this much money every year, it’s certainly going to attract some contractors into the area.”
Conte announced some of the most significant infrastructure projects during a budget presentation at the end of Monday’s council meeting.
Wells Avenue, Center Avenue and North 17th will see storm sewer work, curb and gutter additions and other repairs. The city is budgeting about $900,000 in capital funds and $500,000 in sewer funds.
In the Second Ward, North Second Street between Oak and College has a roughly 120-year-old water main and abandoned railroad tracks. About $1.7 million has been budgeted for a number of improvements.
“We have major issues with the sanitary sewer in the area so that really kind of kind of pushed that up on our schedule,” Conte said.
North Avenue east of 18th in the Third Ward would see a $450,000 capital project.
The Fourth Ward would see a $1.2 million infrastructure project on Hampshire from 18th to 20th. Conte said this mostly will consist of replacing a defective sanitary sewer.
In the Fifth Ward, about $470,000 was budgeted for the Fox Run West Replacement Project, which aims to reduce flooding in the area.
The City Council approved the low bid from Liberty-based D and L Excavating of about $389,000 for the project, which would include culvert and roadway resurfacing.
About $800,000 is going toward curb and gutter work, water main replacement and other infrastructure work at Adams Street from 14th to 16th in the Sixth Ward.
One of the most expensive infrastructure projects is a roughly $2 million plan for Jackson Street from Fifth to Eighth.
“It’s not the worst street in the world but the sewer has totally collapsed,” Conte said.
Conte said in order for the city to break even with the overall degradation of city streets, Quincy would need to spend about $4.5 million a year. However, between $1.5 million and $2 million has been allocated for years.
“For 10 to 15 years in a row, we’ve been underfunding our streets to the tune of about $20 million to $30 million,” Conte said.
