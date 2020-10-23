QUINCY — Sealed proposals are being accepted for the purchase and redevelopment of 15 properties acquired by the city of Quincy through the fix-or-flatten program.
The properties include 720 Oak, 1420 N. Second, 629 N. Fifth, 924 N. Sixth, 930 N. Sixth, 503 N. Seventh, 535 Lind, 1617 N. Second, 824 Cherry, 311 Cherry, 326 Lind, 226 Lind, 633 State, 328 Lind and 1021 N. Sixth.
Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development, said there may be some interest in one of the new properties on the list, 1021 N. Sixth.
“We typically get interest in maybe a couple of properties,” Bevelheimer said.
All but one of the properties have residential zoning, either R2 or R3.
Under Quincy’s municipal code. R2 districts permit a variety of uses, including two-family dwellings, public libraries, country clubs, parks, playgrounds, golf courses with accessory club houses, public schools and certain private schools. R3 districts permit all R2 uses as well as boarding houses, lodging houses, certain private clubs, hospitals, certain not-for-profit institutions and nursing homes.
One property, 629 N. Fifth, has C2 commercial zoning, meaning it can be used for any purposes under R2 and R3 zoning as well as a variety of retail purposes.
Proposals, which are subject to city council approval, will be accepted until 4 p.m. Nov. 5.
Redevelopment plans must stipulate that all work will be completed within one year from the date of closing. The city also has the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any technicalities.