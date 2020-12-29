QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 159 new COVID cases, the highest daily case count since mid-November, and the COVID-related deaths of a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.
Active cases are up to 550. Hospitalizations, however, are down to 58, seven of which are in the intensive care unit.
The Brown County Health Department announced six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 440. There are 56 active cases and one hospitalization.
In Hancock County, 23 new COVID-19 cases were announced Tuesday. The total number of cases stands at 1,322, including 251 active cases and four hospitalizations.
A day after reporting that it has received enough of the Moderna vaccine for 100 vaccinations, the Pike County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths: a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 100s.
Active cases are down to 79, hospitalizations are down to 13, and 38 deaths have been reported.
In Missouri, Marion County reached over 3,000 total cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with the addition of 48 new cases. The health department also reported two COVID-related deaths, bringing that total up to 51. Active cases are down to 231, and 25 people are hospitalized.
The Lewis County Health Department announced 11 new cases. The total case count is at 867, including 82 active cases.
In Clark County, six cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total to 570. There are 14 active cases and no hospitalizations.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 27 new cases and one COVID-related death since its last update Dec. 22. There are 487 total cases, including 29 active cases and seven deaths.
The Monroe County Health Department reported 32 active cases Tuesday.
Pike County, Mo., announced 95 active cases of COVID-19, one of which is an inmate of the Northeast Correctional Center.