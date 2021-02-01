QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
This brings the total number of cases to 7,717. However, active cases dropped to 210. A total of 26 individuals ranging in age from their 40s to 90s are hospitalized, two of which are in the intensive care unit.
The Brown County Health Department reported 641 total cases on Monday, including 18 active cases and one hospitalization.
Rapid testing is still available at the parking lot of the Oakley-Lindsay Center, 300 Civic Drive, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Pike County, Ill., three new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend. A total of 1,622 cases have been confirmed, including 37 active cases and five hospitalizations. The current active case count is the lowest in the county since early October.
In Missouri, the Lewis County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing the total case count to 1,059. There are 17 active cases and 18 reported deaths.
Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Clark County over the weekend. Active cases are down to 13 and two people currently are hospitalized.
The Shelby County Health Department announced 16 new cases since its last update on Wednesday. There have been 624 total cases, including 24 active cases and one hospitalization.
In Knox County, 12 new cases were announced since Thursday and there currently are 35 active cases.
The Monroe County Health Department reported 11 active COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Pike County, Mo. reported 37 active cases of COVID-19, one of which is an inmate of the Northeast Correctional Center.