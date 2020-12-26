QUINCY — A $165,600 community revitalization grant issued by the state to the city of Quincy will go toward the rehabilitation of residential property, according to Mayor Kyle Moore.
"We've done similar projects like that before, but we're going to be able to rehabilitate some homes that are in danger of becoming blighted," Moore said.
The grant comes as part of $10 million in funding awarded under the Strong Communities Program, an initiative dedicated to community revitalization efforts in areas where local governments may lack the capital needed to address blighted properties. Local government agencies can receive up to $250,000 to restore vacant residential properties.
The program is funded through the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. In total, $30 million in SCP grant funding will distributed in three application rounds.
“We know vacant properties continue to strain budgets and resources in communities across the state, which is why IHDA is committed to helping local leaders as they foster healthy, equitable and stable neighborhoods through strategic community revitalization,” Kristin Faust, executive director of the Illinois Housing Development Authority, said in a news release. “Through the Strong Communities Program, IHDA will bring much-needed support to communities of all sizes as they transform abandoned and often blighted properties into assets for entire neighborhoods. These grants will go a long way to address local housing needs and goals, and we are grateful for Governor Pritzker’s support.”
In addition to the city of Quincy, Adams County would receive $200,000 in SCP funding. County officials could not be reached for comment about the use of these funds.
Not only were city and county governments funded but several land bank authorities also received grants. The purpose of a land bank is to acquire vacated properties and convert them into productive assets to the community.
The Two Rivers Regional Council recently received an IHDA grant to perform a feasibility study to determine whether there were enough vacant properties in Adams County to necessitate a regional land bank in western Illinois. The study concluded that there were enough vacant housing units to warrant the establishment of a land bank.