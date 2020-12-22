QUINCY — The city of Quincy is expected to have another $165,000 in grant funding available from the Small Business Emergency Grant Program following the review of a second round of applicants.
Local businesses within city limits affected by COVID-19 mitigation efforts are encouraged to apply for up to $5,000 of this emergency grant funding, which must be awarded by the end of 2020.
“We have to spend this money by the end of the year so we are encouraging any business who is thinking about applying for the grant program to do so as soon as possible,” Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said in a news release. “Once approved, businesses will have a check in hand within 10 business days.”
The Small Business Emergency Grant Committee will review the applications of 42 businesses on Wednesday.
After the first committee meeting, 25 businesses were awarded $5,000 grants subject to verification of financial paperwork, including Dunnbelly Bar and Bistro.
Dunnbelly owner Brad Dunn said these grants have made an enormous impact and it is great to see the city put their money where their mouth is when it comes to supporting local businesses.
“The effort by the mayor and all the local officials to support local businesses, and especially local restaurants, has been off the charts wonderful,” Dunn said. “They’ve really had our backs from the onset of this horrible pandemic.”
Although Dunnbelly has a heated tent as a means to offer an indoor dining experience through COVID-19 mitigations, Dunn said he hopes COVID-19 mitigations will subside in the coming months so he can serve food inside the restaurant again.
Businesses wishing to apply must be for-profit, privately held, located outside the personal residence of the owner, established prior to Jan. 1 of this year, able to demonstrate economic injury as a result of COVID-19 and must not have any outstanding loans from the city of Quincy.
If approved, businesses may use the grant money to cover employee wages or benefits, business-related supplies, rent or mortgage for the business, utility payments or business insurance. Any business that receive an emergency, low-interest loan from the city in 2020, however, must use the money to repay that loan.
Some of the expenses grant funding cannot cover include employer wages and benefits, employers’ personal expenses, debt incurred prior to March 1, construction and renovations.
A link to the application is available on the home page of the Quincy website at www.quincyil.gov. Grants will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis.