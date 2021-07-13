QUINCY — As of Tuesday, only three applications for financial assistance through the Bring Entertainment to Quincy, or BET on Q, grant program have been authorized since the program’s implementation about two months.
On Tuesday, the city’s BET on Q Committee authorized a $10,000 grant to help bring Purple Xperience, a nationally touring Prince tribute band, and Quincy native Micki Free to the Oakley Lindsay Center for a one-night event.
According to the grant application, the concert is expected to draw 2,400 spectators. After 1,786 have been sold, half of the acquired revenue would be shared with the Entertainment Underwriting Grant Program.
Prior to that, the Bet on Q Committee authorized a $3,000 grant to the Quincy Boat Club for a live music event in August and a $5,000 grant for a live music event at Quincy Freedom Fest.
BET on Q Committee Ray Wilson said during Tuesday’s meeting that it’s important to get the word out about the program, whether it be through an informational meeting, mailers or other tactics.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is generally the first point of contact for local events and it makes sense for the organization to be linked to public outreach regarding the grant application.
“We’re learning to walk and I think once we get up to speed and do a couple more of these (grants), we’ll have the program down and we’ll have a discussion about providing some sort of informational meeting to the public,” Bevelheimer said. “We’ll have to chew on that internally to see how to manage that.”
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup suggested collaborating with some of the city’s facility owners and other interested stakeholders to help spread the word.
“If we get more people to use 200 to 400 hotel rooms, everyone in this town wins,” Troup said.
The grant program, which is funded by a $100,000 contribution from the 1% local food and beverage tax initiated in January, is designed to support local entertainment opportunities that could increase tourism in Quincy.
Grants between $1,000 and $25,000 can be awarded to eligible events based on the proposed budget of the event, possible profit-sharing options and other factors.
Grant applications and program guidelines are available on the city of Quincy’s website.