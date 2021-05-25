QUINCY — The city of Quincy is prepared to invest about $1 million into a series of improvements to the city’s barge dock and is awaiting a ruling on a $743,000 state grant that could provide for additional flood elevation work.
A total of $300,000 would come from the barge dock fund, another $300,000 would come from an increase in unloading fees for barge dock customers and the remaining $450,000 would come from a state grant Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, helped to secure.
According to a February email from Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer, these funds would go toward repairing the sheet piling wall and elevating it by about 3.5 feet to reduce the threat of flooding. A 75-foot-by-75-foot unloading pad also would be raised.
Quincy Project Engineer Steve Bange said during a barge dock committee meeting on Monday that the sheet piling wall is in very bad shape so instead of replacing it, Klingner and Associates recommended constructing a “bumper system” outside the wall.
Bevelheimer said the city is still waiting to hear whether it will be the recipient of a $743,200 Rebuild Illinois grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
If grant was approved, Bevelheimer said in the February email that the city could raise the elevation of the area around the unloading pad, the entry road to the barge dock and West Harrison Street.
“Our numbers are somewhat old now and we’re worried even with the $743,000, we won’t be able to do all the improvements to the entire acreage and roads,” Bevelheimer said.
Currently, Bevelheimer said there were around 50 applications for the Rebuild Illinois grant funding but the city feels that its funding leverage will make it competitive.