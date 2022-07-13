QUINCY — Two requests for funding from the Bring Events to Quincy, or BET on Q program have been authorized, which will bring the overall budget for the program below $50,000.
The city of Quincy budgeted $100,000 for the BET on Q program for the 2023 fiscal year. However, about $33,000 of that budget already had been committed to other events approved in the prior fiscal year.
On Tuesday, the BET on Q Committee reviewed three funding requests.
The first request was for the International Stinson Club to hold a private convention for its members. The applicant requested $3,000 and estimated the total budget for the event to be $81,800.
Quincy Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said the event scored high on the program’s scoring matrix since it took place over multiple days but committee members were concerned that the event wasn’t available to the public. About 70 people are expected to attend.
The committee recommended the request. However, Parrott warned that the event likely will not be a yearly tradition for Quincy.
The second authorized request was for the Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association to hold a summer conference at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in July 2023. The applicant requested $15,000 and estimated a total budget of $35,775.
The conference will feature in-person presentations from four experienced beekeepers who share their expertise via YouTube broadcasts. The goal is to educate the public about honeybees for food pollination and possible homesteading.
The committee also heard a request for the 2023 Little People’s Golf Tournament.
“What they are proposing use of BET on Q funds for is to hold a 50th anniversary alumni golf outing at the event,” Parrott said.
The application requested $12,000 to fund a portion of the food, hotel venue, advertising, invitation and golf course fees. But even with the BET on Q funding, having the additional tournament would result in a roughly $14,700 loss.
Parrott said the applicants advised the city that if the BET on Q request was denied, the alumni outing would not happen.
Since the event would be about a year away, the committee voted to table the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.