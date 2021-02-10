QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and two COVID-19-related deaths: a man and a woman both in their 70s.
The total number of cases stands at 7,836, including 111 deaths and 135 active cases. A total of 19 individuals ranging in age from their 10s to their 80s are hospitalized, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.
In Pike County, Ill., four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. There are 14 active cases and four hospitalizations.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 11 new cases. There are 59 active cases and six hospitalizations.
One new case was confirmed by the Clark County Health Department on Tuesday. A total of 13 active cases were reported, and one person is hospitalized.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 10 new cases since its last update at the end of January. There are 10 active cases and three hospitalizations.
The Monroe County Health Department confirmed one active COVID-19 case Tuesday.
Pike County, Mo., reported 25 active cases of COVID-19, one of which is an inmate of the Northeast Correctional Center.