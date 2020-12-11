QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department confirmed 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two additional COVID-related deaths: a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.
As of Friday, the total number of cases is 5,326, including 488 active cases and 56 deaths. A total of 49 individuals ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s are hospitalized. Six of these patients are in the intensive care unit.
Brown County reported seven additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 379. A total of 69 cases are active, and two people are hospitalized.
The Pike County Health Department confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases as well as the death of a man in his 50s. Since Friday, the county has seen 1,155 positive cases and 33 deaths.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-related deaths and 81 new COVID-19 cases: 30 males ranging from 20 to 90 and 51 females ranging from 10 to 100. The total number of cases stands at 2,434, including 30 deaths, 338 active cases and 18 hospitalizations.
The Clark County Health Department confirmed six new cases. There are 24 active cases and no hospitalizations.
The Scotland County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases Friday. Currently, there are seven active cases, which is the first time in nearly two months that the reported active case count has been in single digits.
The Shelby County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, 50 active cases and three hospitalizations.
The Monroe County Health Department announced six new cases since Wednesday and 31 active cases.
Since Wednesday, 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ralls County. Active cases dropped to 73, and seven people are hospitalized.
In Knox County, six new COVID-19 cases were reported. There currently are 20 active cases in the county.
Pike County, Mo., announced 157 active cases of COVID-19, nine of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.