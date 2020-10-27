STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — COVID-19 claimed the lives of two more people in Adams County, the county health department confirmed Tuesday.
The news comes as the health department announced 46 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,939. There are 255 active cases and 41 people have been hospitalized, 10 of whom are in the intensive care unit.
The cases include a male under the age of 10, a female between the ages of 10 and 19, two men and two women in their 20s, four men and four women in their 30s, four women in their 40s, three men and nine women in their 50s, four men and two women in their 60s, six men and three women in their 70s and one man in his 80s.
Blessing Hospital also announced changes to its COVID-19 hotline on Tuesday. Hours are now from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Anyone with questions about COVID-19 or who may be experiencing symptoms can call 217-277-3504.
Pike County, Ill., confirmed 3 news cases and announced the death of a woman in her 80s. As of Tuesday, 102 cases are active and seven people are hospitalized.
In Missouri, Marion County saw 15 new cases, including six men between 30 and 90 and nine women between 20 and 70. Only two people are hospitalized as of Monday but active cases are up to 124.
Monroe County reported another COVID-related death on Monday, the second since the pandemic began. There are 21 active cases, the lowest case count since Oct. 14.
Clark County also reported another COVID-related death in addition to seven new cases. The total number of cases now is at 175 with five deaths. There are 24 active cases whether in home isolation or in long-term care.
The Lewis County Health Department reported five new cases: an individual in their 20s, two in their 40s and two in their 50s. There are 284 total cases and 38 active cases in the county.
Knox County saw two new cases, bring its total to 65 with five active cases.
Pike County, Mo. reported 47 active COVID-19 cases.