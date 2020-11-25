QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department confirmed 81 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and reported two additional deaths: two men in their 80s.
The patients include 16 individuals under the age of 20, 11 individuals in their 20s, nine individuals in their 30s, 12 individuals in their 40s, 13 individuals in their 50s, 10 individuals in their 60s, five individuals in their 70s and five individuals in their 80s.
There are 79 people ranging in age from their 20s to 90s hospitalized, including 10 patients in the intensive care unit.
The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,571, including 45 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate is at 6.05%.
The Brown County Health Department confirmed five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the countywide total to 303. As of Wednesday, there are 86 active cases.
Pike County reported 10 additional cases. There have been 895 cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 130 active cases.
In Missouri, Marion County confirmed two COVID-related21 deaths and 74 additional cases of COVID-19: 28 males as old as 80 and 46 females up to the age of 90. The total number of positive cases is 1,836, including 262 active cases and 14 hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department confirmed six new cases on Wednesday and 62 active cases.
Clark County confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 and one COVID-related death. This brings the total number of cases to 458, including 18 deaths. Active cases, which were in the 100s two weeks ago, are down to 44.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases since its last update on Monday. There are 75 active cases and four hospitalizations.
The Knox County Health Department reported two new cases since its last update on Monday. There are 10 active cases.
In Monroe County, 43 active cases were reported on Wednesday.
Pike County, Mo. reported 159 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 15 of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.