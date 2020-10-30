STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department confirmed 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and announced two additional deaths: a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s.
This brings the total number of countywide cases to 2,157 and the total number of deaths to 24. Active cases rose to 243, and 46 people are hospitalized, eight of whom are in the intensive care unit.
The cases include a male and three females under the age of 10, five males and eight females between the ages of 10 and 19, four men and eight women in their 20s, three men and seven women in their 30s, four men and seven women in their 40s, five men and eight women in their 50s, three men and six women in their 60s, four men and one woman in their 70s and two men and one woman in their 80s.
Pike County, Ill., also confirmed a COVID-19-related death of a woman in her 100s in addition to 24 new cases. The county now has dealt with 434 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with nine deaths. Six people are hospitalized and there are 131 active cases.
In Missouri, Marion County reported 36 new cases, the highest daily case count the county has confirmed since the pandemic began. Active cases also reached a record high of 148, with five hospitalizations.
The Monroe County Health Department reported 34 active COVID-19 cases on Friday. The total number of confirmed cases is 175.
Seven new cases in Clark County were confirmed, all of which were patients over the age of 80. Active cases, which had been in the high teens last week, are now at 43. Five people currently are hospitalized.
Knox County saw two new cases: an individual between the ages of 11 and 20 and an individual in their 20s. The county has confirmed 68 cases, including five active cases.
Pike County, Mo. reported 38 active COVID-19 cases Friday.