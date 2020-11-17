QUINCY — Two additional candidates filed petitions on Tuesday to run for Quincy City Council: sitting alderman Anthony Sassen for Ward 4 and Parker Freiburg for Ward 3.
Sassen, a Republican, has been on the City Council since 2005. Also running in the fourth ward is Democrat Jeri Conboy.
Freiburg, a Republican, is the only candidate who has filed paperwork to run in the third ward as of Tuesday. The open seat currently is held by alderman Jared Holbrook.
Nomination papers must be filed between Nov. 16 and 23. Because city buildings are closed to the public due to spikes in area COVID-19 cases, candidates wishing to file must call the Quincy city clerk’s office at 217-228-4510 to make an appointment to file.
Should a primary election be necessary, it will take place on Feb. 23, 2021. Winners of the primary will advance to the April 6, 2021, election.