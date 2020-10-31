QUINCY — Two Quincy residents announced their intentions to run for mayor via social media on Saturday: former alderman Paul Havermale and Quincy Public Schools board member Michael Troup.
Havermale, who served on the City Council from 2003 to 2019, wrote that he has pulled petitions and will make a more formal announcement of his candidacy soon.
“I feel we need a person experienced in the operation of the city and city process as our next mayor,” Havermale wrote on Facebook. “We have major challenges ahead and we need someone to hit the ground running.”
Troup, who has been on the school board for several years, wrote on Facebook that he plans to submit his nomination paperwork Nov. 16. He added that his official papers are completed, notarized and ready for filing.
“Due to COVID restrictions, we are limited to small groups which is changing how we will officially announce,” Troup wrote.
Nomination papers must be filed between Nov. 16 and 23.
Other candidates who have announced mayoral bids include 17-year-old Quincy High School student Brennan Hills. Republican Brandon Koch announced his candidacy earlier this year but wrote on social media in October that he would withdraw his campaign.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore already announced that he will not seek re-election in the spring.
The consolidated primary election will be on Feb. 23, 2021. Winners of the primary will advance to the April 6, 2021, election.